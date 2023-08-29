Innovation Alliance’s Dairy Grant

2 mins ago Brendan Lane

Innovation alliance launched its dairy business builder grant.

This grant aims to encourage small to medium sized dairy farmers, entrepreneurs, and processors in the Midwest to develop projects that further the dairy industry.

Reimbursement grants of up to 100 thousand dollars each will be awarded to different dairy businesses after a competitive review process.

The grant is open for applications until October 18.

Applications will then be reviewed, and award announcements will be made in December.

