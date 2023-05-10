Bridge Repairs in Iron and Ontonagon Counties Start Next Week

Also starting up next Monday, MDOT will begin a two point nine million dollar bridge repair project in Iron and Ontonagon counties. Crews will complete deep, and epoxy overlays, joint replacement, and deck and railing patches, for three bridges. Work is scheduled to take place at the US-45 bridge over the East Branch of the Ontonagon River, the M-64 bridge over the Mineral river, and the M-69 bridge over the Paint river. While work takes place, the roadway will reduce to single alternating lane traffic, using automated temporary traffic lights. Some traffic detours will be necessary during later phases of each project. The Michigan Department of transportation anticipates all three bridge projects will finish sometime in fall 2023.

