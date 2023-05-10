Detour Around the Portage Lake Lift Bridge Begins Monday for False Deck Work

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

A major detour around the Portage Lake Lift Bridge will start next week. The Michigan Department of Transportation, will begin work on a four point three million dollar project. That will replace elevators, and install false decking under the bridge. During the false decking phase of the project, crews will fully close the eastbound M-26 bypass from Hancock to Dollar bay. On Monday crews will place signage marking a detour for M-26 eastbound traffic. Drivers will follow the detour across the bridge, around the Yooper loop, and through downtown Houghton, before making a right turn off of the bridge toward dollar bay. The scope of the project is expected to wrap up in October 2024, with different aspects of the project scheduled to take place in phases.  Project leaders anticipate work will support up to 52 jobs in total.

