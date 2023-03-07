Chicago Area Visitors Face Drug Charges

Two women from Chicago have been arrested in Marquette county after they allegedly tried to obtain a false prescription. The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects on March 2, 2023 in the parking lot of Snyder’s Pharmacy in Negaunee.

The investigation was prompted by staff at the pharmacy who reported that the suspects were attempting to obtain prescription medication from multiple Snyder Pharmacies in the area using a fraudulent prescription. Detectives from UPSET and Michigan State Police verified the prescription and made contact with the suspects as they were leaving the store.

However, the suspects resisted arrest and locked their doors, disregarding the officer’s commands. With the assistance of the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, UPSET eventually took the suspects into custody. They have since been lodged at the Marquette County Jail on felony charges related to obtaining a fraudulent prescription and resisting arrest.

The investigation was coordinated with the Ishpeming Police Department and Negaunee Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact UPSET.