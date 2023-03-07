Chicago Area Visitors Face Drug Charges

9 hours ago Ben Talarico

Two women from Chicago have been arrested in Marquette county after they allegedly  tried to obtain a false prescription. The Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) conducted an investigation that led to the arrest of the suspects on March 2, 2023 in the parking lot of Snyder’s Pharmacy in Negaunee.

The investigation was prompted by staff at the pharmacy who reported that the suspects were attempting to obtain prescription medication from multiple Snyder Pharmacies in the area using a fraudulent prescription. Detectives from UPSET and Michigan State Police verified the prescription and made contact with the suspects as they were leaving the store.

However, the suspects resisted arrest and locked their doors, disregarding the officer’s commands. With the assistance of the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post, UPSET eventually took the suspects into custody. They have since been lodged at the Marquette County Jail on felony charges related to obtaining a fraudulent prescription and resisting arrest.

The investigation was coordinated with the Ishpeming Police Department and Negaunee Police Department. This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact UPSET.

More Stories

101 Quincy Offers Office Space to Finlandia Faculty

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

One Dead in Osceola Township Fire

11 hours ago Ben Talarico

Copper Dog 150 Closes Out the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Season with the First Superior Crown Winners

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

City of Hancock, Senator McBroom and Representative Markkanen Saddened by the Loss of Finlandia University

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Anna “Big Annie” Clemenc’s Legacy Continues to Grow

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

Two Car Crash on US-2 in Iron County Kills One Person

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Chicago Area Visitors Face Drug Charges

9 hours ago Ben Talarico

101 Quincy Offers Office Space to Finlandia Faculty

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

One Dead in Osceola Township Fire

11 hours ago Ben Talarico

Copper Dog 150 Closes Out the Upper Peninsula Sled Dog Season with the First Superior Crown Winners

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

City of Hancock, Senator McBroom and Representative Markkanen Saddened by the Loss of Finlandia University

4 days ago Thomas Fournier