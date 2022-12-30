Volunteer Slots are Still Available for the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championship

Hundreds of athletes will descend onto Houghton next week for the Toyota 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championship Presented by Hampton Inn & Suites of Houghton. The national event is hosted by Michigan Tech University and will take place at the Tech Trails near campus. Organizers for the race, say that the event is a great opportunity to meet incredible athletes, some of whom may become future Olympians.

“It’s been fun to watch some of the Olympics and say “Oh, I checked that person in, when they were going to race in Houghton. And we have 600 participants this year, and four days of races. So it’s a really good opportunity to see anything from high speed sprint races that only last about three minutes. To, what are my favorite races, the mass start races.” – Stefany Valentine – Cook, Volunteer Coordinator, CCSA Race Organizing Committee

Many of the volunteer roles for the competition are already filled. But there are still positions available outdoors. Volunteers should wear warm clothing if working outside on the course. After the four days of races are over, volunteers will get to spend time getting to know the athletes and coaches during a social hour on Saturday.

“So we really have a wide range of positions open, anywhere from an hour to six hours. But they are all outside. Each volunteer will receive a Milwaukee Tools Beanie, that has the logo for the race on it. And then we are also hosting a social on Saturday, January 7th, at the Bonfire, for all of the volunteers, participants and coaches.” – Stefany Valentine – Cook, Volunteer Coordinator, CCSA Race Organizing Committee

The competition begins on Monday, and ends on January 6th. Volunteers can sign up for a wide range of positions and time slots, and should expect to be at their station for a couple of hours. If you are interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities, the 2023 Toyota U.S. Cross Country Ski National Championship race times, and spectator information find links below.

For those that can not make it to the races, and wish to check out what is happening, organizers have set up a streaming link for each race. You can find a link to the competition stream below.

