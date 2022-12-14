Ice Skating, Sledding and Carriage Ride During Christmas in Calumet on Saturday

Christmas may be next weekend but the festivities have been going all month long in Calumet. This weekend will close out the village’s fun times for the month of December. And if you’ve missed out on the carriage rides or meeting Santa, Saturday could be your last chance before he start to fill up that sack full of presents.

“I think our weather is gonna be mild, maybe have some fresh snow for Saturday. Which is going to be perfect for sledding with Santa in the Green Space, in the 300 block of Calumet. Frozen Farms is hosting a free hot cocoa bar for all the kids, we hope everybody comes out from 10am to 2pm. Even in the past few weeks we’ve seen just some really excellent lists, cards, and booklets handed out to Santa. Excellent reading material for him and I know he’s very excited.” – Leah Polzin executive director Main Street Calumet

Polzin added that Christmas time in Calumet is magical, and you are always surrounded by friends and family. Christmas in Calumet has been a tradition of the village for many years, and each year main street calumet tries to bring that classic Christmas feeling to downtown. Beyond meeting Santa and taking a sleigh ride through downtown calumet, visitors this weekend can also enjoy some ice skating, sledding, hot cocoa, and even make some Norwegian crafts.

“[There’s] kind of a miniature, easy sledding hill for the kids. So, if you’re family have ten or twelve year olds, they might not be so excited, but it should be safe for our little friends. And a great spot to just come and maybe take quick ride with Santa and catch the horse drawn wagon rides, which will be circulating throughout the downtown, again from 10 to 2pm. And the rides are free so just stop in next to Cafe Rosetta, Copper World, in that 100 block of fifth street, to jump on.” – Leah Polzin executive director Main Street Calumet

Christmas in Calumet’s celebration wraps up this weekend, with the majority of activities taking place on Saturday. Visit with Santa, Go ice skating or sledding. And don’t forget to get some hot cocoa in Calumet this weekend. Stop by Christmas in calumet this Saturday. There will also be ice skating at the Gipp Arena in Laurium from 3pm to 4:30pm. Find out more information about Christmas in Calumet’s other activities on Main Street Calumet’s website here.