Feeding America Will Deliver a Semi Truck of Food to Ontonagon Next Week

Coming up soon the Portage Health Foundation, will host the last of the 2022 Ontonagon Mobile Food pantries. On December 15th, at the Ontonagon Fire Hall, a semi truck of food from Feeding America will arrive for the noon mobile food pantry. Over the course of the year, the Portage Health Foundation has helped 300 families in the Ontonagon County area find food, with the mobile pantry. Attendees to the Ontonagon Mobile Food Pantry will not have to show a form of identification or proof of income to receive food assistance. Those picking up food will only need to provide basic contact information. Feeding America – West Michigan supports food pantries in 40 of Michigan’s 83 counties, and includes the entire Upper Peninsula. The Portage Health Foundation and Feeding America’s Ontonagon Mobile Food Pantry will be on December 15th at the Ontonagon Fire Hall, starting at 12 pm, noon.

