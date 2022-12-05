Baraga Post Office Officially Dedicated to the First Native American Woman to Serve in Michigan House of Representatives

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga’s Post Office now officially honors a groundbreaking Baraga County woman. President Biden signed off on legislation last week, to designate the building as the Cora Reynolds Anderson Post Office. Anderson was born in L’Anse in 1882. She was a member of the first graduating class from L’Anse High School, and served her community as a teacher, and community leader. In 1924 Anderson was the first woman to serve in the Michigan House of Representatives. And is the first Native American woman to have served in any state legislature. She served only one term, but went on to lobby for Native American fishing rights, and health issues. She passed away in 1950, and was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame in 2001. State Senator, Gary Peters, says that naming the post office for Anderson cements her legacy as a dedicated leader and public servant to the Baraga – L’Anse area.

