Michigan State Police Searching for Missing Calumet Man

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan State Police are searching for a missing Calumet man. Investigators report that Calumet resident, Joshua Cotton, was last seen Monday evening, around 10 pm. Cotton’s family reports that he walked away from his home on Amygdaloid Street. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown work boots. Cotton is 37 years old, with a shaved head, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing around 159 pounds, with hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge on Joshua Cotton’s whereabouts is asked to please call the MSP Calumet Post at 906 337 5145

 

More Stories

Holiday Hoopla Returns to Support PHF-KEDA CTE Scholarship Program

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UPPCO Providing Credit Monitoring and Identity Theft Services to Customers

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A Christmas Carol presented by the Michigan Tech University Theater Opens Tonight

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Learn About Mental Health and the Stigmas that Surround the Topic During the U.P. Rural Health Town Hall

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Meet Tami Sleeman, Hancock’s Newest Chief of Police

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Baraga Man Arraigned in 97th District Court on Child Sexual Abuse Charges

4 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Holiday Hoopla Returns to Support PHF-KEDA CTE Scholarship Program

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UPPCO Providing Credit Monitoring and Identity Theft Services to Customers

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan State Police Searching for Missing Calumet Man

10 hours ago Thomas Fournier

A Christmas Carol presented by the Michigan Tech University Theater Opens Tonight

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Eagle Mine and MTU Partner for EV Battery Recycling Innovation and Climate Sustainability

1 day ago Joni Anderson