Michigan State Police Searching for Missing Calumet Man

Michigan State Police are searching for a missing Calumet man. Investigators report that Calumet resident, Joshua Cotton, was last seen Monday evening, around 10 pm. Cotton’s family reports that he walked away from his home on Amygdaloid Street. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown work boots. Cotton is 37 years old, with a shaved head, 5 foot 6 inches tall, weighing around 159 pounds, with hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge on Joshua Cotton’s whereabouts is asked to please call the MSP Calumet Post at 906 337 5145

