Baraga Man Arraigned in 97th District Court on Child Sexual Abuse Charges

William Michael Brunk, of Baraga, was arraigned last Wednesday in 97th District Court on four counts of child sexual abuse related crimes. Brunk had been arrested back in June this year, during a sting operation set up by the Houghton County Sheriff. The sheriff employed the use of a fake Snapchat account, posting to the account’s page photos, depicting a local hotel and suggestive messages. Brunk later messaged the department’s fake Snapchat account, and traveled to meet with who he thought was a 15 year old girl the following day. When he arrived to the hotel room, Brunk was arrested by the undercover officer posing as the underage girl. Brunk’s bail has been set at 25,000 dollars. He is charged with one count of child sexual abuse activity, accosting a child for immoral purposes, and two counts of using a computer to commit a crime. If convicted of all four counts, Brunk faces up to 51 years behind bars. A preliminary exam is schedule for December 13th.

