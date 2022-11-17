Hancock Approves New Police Millage

Hancock residents last week approved all three ballot proposals dealing with Hancock Public School and the Hancock Police Department. The police millage passed through the election, with a vote of nearly two to one in favor of the proposed millage. The police millage is anticipated to raise 100,000 dollars for the department to add a new full time officer. With the soon to come arrival of the department’s new chief Tami Sleeman, the Hancock City Council approved the new bill. City tax payers will see the new police millage first appear as a part of the December tax bill.

“So it will go on the December bills, and it was authorized for 2022… We might for a while have two officers. Even if we do find a full time applicant right now, that’s good. We might. But we can still do the academy. We can go for the grant, so it would be paid, hopefully. And then we’d have another officer for a while.” – Mary Babcock, Hancock City Manager

The new police millage for the city of Hancock is a fifteen year millage, and will end in 2037. At that time the city’s residents will have the opportunity to renew the new 0.8 mill tax. Additionally Hancock hopes to apply for a grant, and bring on a new recruit out of the NMU Regional Police Academy. The city does have someone lined up, who is interested in working for the department, with the aid of the additional police grant.