The Portage Health Foundation is Offering AED’s Grant to Local Organizations in the Copper Country

AEDs can be used to reestablish consistent heartbeat in case of sudden cardiac arrest. The Portage Health Foundation wants to set up more automated external defibrillator devices in the Copper Country. The foundation is offering grants to local organizations for emergencies. Establishing AED’s throughout a community, especially in public areas, can help save lives. To qualify, an organization must be a non-profit, school or unit of government within Houghton, Keweenaw Baraga or Ontonagon Counties. The applicants will need to be able to train staff to use the devices, and keep the devices maintained. Applications for the AED grant with the Portage Health foundation are due September 16.

