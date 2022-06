MARQUETTE – The Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees will hold a special formal session at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, June 30. There are two items on the agenda: tuition and fee recommendations; and formal recommendations. The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom and livestreamed via YouTube at https://bit.ly/nmuavstreaming. It follows a finance committee meeting. For the agenda and supporting materials, visit nmu.edu/boardbook.

