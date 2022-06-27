Marquette County Sheriff’s office continues search for missing Wixom woman

5 hours ago Lisa Bowers

MARQUETTE – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a Wixom resident.
Thirty one year old Olivia Lauren Ernst is believed to have traveled to the Marquette area.
Police say Ernst was threatening to harm herself.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division were notified. Responders found her car on Buckroe Road off of County Road 550.
Personal items of Ernst’s were found on the Lake Superior Shoreline.
The lake and shoreline in the Marquette area were searched by boats from both organizations.
A Coast Guard helicopter was requested as well, but the search came up empty.
The sheriff’s office is continuing the investigation.
Anyone with information on Olivia Ernst’s activities or location is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (906)225-8435 or Central Dispatch at (906)475-9912.

