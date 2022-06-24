COMPUTER NETWORK DISRUPTION DETECTED BY UPPCO
SYSTEM RELIABILITY NOT AFFECTED
Marquette – Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) is reporting that it detected a
computer network disruption on June 23, 2022. The company’s electrical distribution and
generating systems were not affected by the disruption.
“We are taking all appropriate actions necessary to investigate and respond to the apparent
disruption of our computer network system,” said Brett French, Vice President of Business
Development and Communications. “ We are currently working with IT experts who are well –
versed in responding to these types of incidents to protect all customer information and conduct a
full forensic investigation on the nature and extent of the disruption.”
UPPCO is reporting that the reliability of the grid, and its ability to meet the energy demands of
its customers , was not affected by the incident.“
We are currently experiencing some difficulties
with our phone system and the Online Portal,” French said. “ Customers may experience delays
when calling Customer Service at (906) 449-2013 (Residential), (906) 449-2014 (Business), or
(906) 449-2011 / (800) 562-7809 for Emergencies until our systems are fully restored.”
The company will provide an update when additional information becomes available