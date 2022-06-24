COMPUTER NETWORK DISRUPTION DETECTED BY UPPCO

SYSTEM RELIABILITY NOT AFFECTED

Marquette – Upper Peninsula Power Company (UPPCO) is reporting that it detected a

computer network disruption on June 23, 2022. The company’s electrical distribution and

generating systems were not affected by the disruption.

“We are taking all appropriate actions necessary to investigate and respond to the apparent

disruption of our computer network system,” said Brett French, Vice President of Business

Development and Communications. “ We are currently working with IT experts who are well –

versed in responding to these types of incidents to protect all customer information and conduct a

full forensic investigation on the nature and extent of the disruption.”

UPPCO is reporting that the reliability of the grid, and its ability to meet the energy demands of

its customers , was not affected by the incident.“

We are currently experiencing some difficulties

with our phone system and the Online Portal,” French said. “ Customers may experience delays

when calling Customer Service at (906) 449-2013 (Residential), (906) 449-2014 (Business), or

(906) 449-2011 / (800) 562-7809 for Emergencies until our systems are fully restored.”

The company will provide an update when additional information becomes available

