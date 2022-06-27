Northern Agility 22 M – 28 landing delayed until Wednesday
Northern Agility 22 – 1 kicks off in Alger County , M – 28 landing delayed to Wednesday
ALGER COUNTY , Michigan – Monday through Wednesday this week, the Michigan Air National Guard (ANG) will
partner with Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC), the Michigan Department of Transportation, and
local agencies to host exercise “Northern Agility 22 – 1,” which prepares military aircrews for operations in
austere environments under the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment (ACE) doctrine. Northern Agility 22 – 1 will
show case A – 10 Thunderbolt II, AFSOC MC – 12W , C – 145A, C – 146A and U – 28A aircraft conducting agile combat
employment at Sawyer International Airport , Hanley Airfield, and on a closed portion of M – 28 east of Munising .
Due to projected weather conditions, t he temporary landing zone in Alger County will now occur June 2 9 as
opposed to June 28. Staging and additional training activities will precede and follow the highway landing as
originally planned at Sawyer International Airport. For safety, members of the general public are strongly
advised to avoid the exercise areas.
“The exercise areas, including Hawk LZ, are closed to the public for the safety of our citizens and exercise
participants,” said Lt. Col. Brian Wyrzykowski, lead operations planner for Northern Agility 22 – 1. “These Airmen
are some of the best in the world when it comes to executing air power in challenging conditions, which
requires their 100% focus. That being said, low – flying aircraft will be visible from the city of Munising and we
look forward to sharing this event with the public through photos and rec orded media immediately following
the exercise.”
To facilitate the Northern Agility 22 – 1 , the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close M – 28 east
of Munising from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 2 9 . During the closure, eastbound traffic will be detoured on H – 58 to
H – 15 and back to M – 28. The route will be reversed for westbound traffic. There will be no civilian access to the
M – 28 landing zone during this period. Viewing low – flying aircraft will be p ossible from the city of Munising. This
closure will be posted on MDOT’s travel information website and detour route signs will help guide travelers
through the area. Portable message boards will be posted leading up to the date of the closure as well. Han ley
Field, the Alger County airport, will be closed to all civilian air traffic June 27 – 29 . This message will be on the
Alger County website and posted as a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) as well. To ensure public safety, there will
be no civilian foot traffic a llowed on the airport property during this period .
“ Northern Agility 22 – 1 would not be possible without the long – term partnerships that exist between the
Michigan National Guard and the Michigan State Police, Michigan Dept. of Transportation, A lger Count y
Sheriff’s Office , and of course, support from our neighbors in the Upper Peninsula . We are beyond grateful for
their cooperation and flexibility to make this event happen. ” said Lt. Col. Brian Wyrzykowski , lead operations
planner for Northern Agility 22 – 1 . “ We see exercises like this as an investment in the U.P. that are critical to the
state’s future economic success. Beyond that, this is an extraordinary training opportunity for our Airmen
delivered by the unwavering support of patriotic Mich iganders . On behalf of a grateful Michigan Air National
Guard, we can’t say thank you enough. ”
For more information please contact the Michigan National Guard Public Affairs office at 517 – 940 – 0081 or
ng.mi.miarng.list.pao@mail.mil .
For additional Northern Agility 22 – 1 content