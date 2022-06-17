Marquette man arrested for Child Sexually Abusive Material

MARQUETTE, MI – The Michigan State Police (MSP) Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children

Task Force and Marquette Police Department are announcing the arrest of Craig Michael Raymond, 59 of Marquette,

for child sexually abusive material.

The investigation began when a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

(NCMEC). A Search of Raymond’s home netted evidence including multiple internet capable devices.

Raymond was charged with five counts of child sexually abusive material – aggravated possession and five counts of

using computers to commit a crime. Raymond was arraigned in 96 th District Court on Tuesday, June 14.

If convicted, Raymond faces up to 10 years in prison for each count of child sexually abusive material – aggravated

possession and 10 years in prison for each count of using a computer to commit a crime.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet.

There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for

Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at

http://www.missingkids.org . The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com .

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the

Cybertipline

