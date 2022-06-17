A big dog with a big heart needs a forever home

SAMDS TWSHP, MI – Meet Ajax. He’s big boy at 120 pounds, but he’s a respectful Mastiff-Lab mix.

This boy can sit, shake hands and walks very well on a leash. In fact, he loves to go for nice relaxed walks.

Ajax takes a few minutes to warm up to newcomers, but once he does he’s very relaxed and even playful.

He won’t turn down a good belly rub and fetch is a favorite game…especially with a big soccer ball.

He would do best in a home with respectful children 12 years of age and older.

The UPAWS staff believes he might be okay with respectful dogs, but he should meet them first.

This beautiful canine would love to find a forever home with people he can call his own..

Plus, if you make an appointment before Sunday, the adoption fee for Ajax or any dog over 50 lbs at the shelter is $50

It’s important to note, that no pets can be shown without an appointment, so go to their website -upaws.org

Or call 906-475-6669. You can also make an appointment via email info@upaws.org

