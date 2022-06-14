July 4th Parade entries sought in Marquette

MARQUETTE, MI – Organizations that want to float through the city of Marquette on the Fourth of July should register now.

This year’s parade sponsor is the Kiwanis Club. The club will be accepting applications to participate in the parade until June 28.

The entry fee for non-profits is $35. For-profit businesses will pay $75 and political candidates will pay $100 to enter the parade.

Bands, scouting groups, veterans and public entities can enter for free.

