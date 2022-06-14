City of Negaunee/WPPI-Energy helps local organizations

NEGAUNEE – Ten thousand dollars was distributed to non-profit organizations and events in Negaunee this week.

The City of Negaunee announced the recipients of this year’s winners of its Community Contributions Grant

The city got grant applications from qualified organizations this spring.

In total, $23,117.00 have been given through this program since 2006.

The grants come from WPPI Energy’s community relations funding.

WPPI is a not-for-profit wholesale power provider

and joint action agency of which Negaunee is a member-owner.

This year’s Community Contributions Grants include the following organizations: Negaunee

Firefighter’s Association, Friends of the Negaunee Public Library, Negaunee Public School

Robotic Team, GINCC (Children’s Carnival), Negaunee DDA (IronTunes), Negaunee

Beautification Committee, Negaunee VFW Post 3165, Negaunee Disc Golf Club, Iron Range

Hockey Association, Negaunee High School Baseball, and the Ishpeming Skier’s Training

Facilities.

