Three Copper Country Schools Receive School Safety Grants

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Three school districts in the copper country will receive funds to improve school safety. Houghton – Portage Township Schools will get 25,000 dollars for improvements. Copper Island Academy, a charter school that opened for the first time this year, will receive 35,000 dollars. And Lake Linden – Hubbell Schools will get just over 62,000 dollars to purchase equipment and tech designed for creating safer schools. Funds can be allocated for improving and purchasing new technology that aids in making school safer for students, staff and the community.

More Stories

Lifetracker credited with finding missing Ishpeming man

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Some spring weight restrictions lifted in the Upper Peninsula

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Elder Abuse Task Force Shares Information with the Public on Signs of Abuse

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia University Names new President

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

UPDATE: Missing Negaunee man found unharmed

18 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Marquette and Houghton County’s special election results certified

1 day ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Lifetracker credited with finding missing Ishpeming man

7 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Some spring weight restrictions lifted in the Upper Peninsula

9 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Michigan Tech Hockey announces 2022-23 schedule

14 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Northern Michigan Hockey announces 2022-23 schedule

15 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Three Copper Country Schools Receive School Safety Grants

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier