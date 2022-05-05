Three Copper Country Schools Receive School Safety Grants

Three school districts in the copper country will receive funds to improve school safety. Houghton – Portage Township Schools will get 25,000 dollars for improvements. Copper Island Academy, a charter school that opened for the first time this year, will receive 35,000 dollars. And Lake Linden – Hubbell Schools will get just over 62,000 dollars to purchase equipment and tech designed for creating safer schools. Funds can be allocated for improving and purchasing new technology that aids in making school safer for students, staff and the community.

