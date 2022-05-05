Lifetracker credited with finding missing Ishpeming man

ISHPEMING, MI – An Ishpeming man who walked away from an adult foster home earlier tonight was found safe. Police say that’s due to the Lifetracker program.

The Ishpeming Police Department responded to the incident at about 7:30 p.m. They contacted the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and with Special Operations were able to find the man within minutes. People who have Alzheimer’s, Dementia, Autism or other cognitive difficulties can wear Lifetracker bracelets 24 hours per day 7 days per week. If the person wearing the bracelet wanders, they can be found within 30 minutes.

The sheriff’s office is reminding the public about Lifetracker program benefits. A link to program information can be found below.

https://files4.1.revize.com/marquettemi/departments/aging_services/docs/lifetracker2019brochure.JPG