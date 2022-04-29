Houghton County Names Tom Tikkanen as New Chairman

2 hours ago Thomas Fournier
HOUGHTON – Houghton County named a new chairperson for the board of commissioners. In a special meeting called this morning Commissioner Gretchen Janssen nominated Vice Chairman Tom Tikkanen to the role of Chairman. Tikkanen takes on the role after the sudden passing of former Charman Albert Koskela. Koskela passed away on this past Sunday. Commissioner Roy Britz will take over in the role of Vice-Chairman.
Houghton County’s Second District seat is open. The county will accept applications for the seat until May 9th. District #2 includes Franklin, Osceola, Torch Lake and Schoolcraft townships.

