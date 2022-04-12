Officials find Avian Flu in Menominee County

LANSING, MI – Following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock from Menominee County. This is the third detection in domestic birds in the state, and the first in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from flock to flock, including by wild birds, through contact with infected poultry, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. To protect other flocks in Michigan, the premises is currently under quarantine, and the birds will be depopulated to prevent further disease spread.

“As wild birds continue their spring migration and spread the disease, it’s critical Michigan’s backyard and commercial flock owners take every possible precaution to protect their birds through biosecurity. Maintaining the health of Michigan’s domestic birds is a team effort,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland. “Increasing biosecurity protects not only your flock but others around the state. Now more than ever, it is essential poultry owners to take every step possible to keep wild birds away from their flocks and follow strict biosecurity measures.”

Like the previous domestic bird detections in both Kalamazoo and Macomb counties, this is another isolated case of the virus, and there are no anticipated disruptions to supply chains and no threat to public health or food safety.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of these avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States. Also, no birds or bird products infected with HPAI will enter the food chain. As a reminder, all poultry and eggs should be handled and cooked properly.

Whether it’s a few backyard birds or a large commercial flock, following biosecurity measures is fundamental to protect the health and vitality of Michigan’s domestic birds:

Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.

Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.

Disinfecting boots and other gear when moving between coops.

Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.

Cleaning and disinfecting equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.

Using well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.

Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.

Poultry owners and caretakers should watch for unusual deaths, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).

MDARD is continuing to work diligently with local, state, and federal partners to quickly respond to reports of sick or dead domestic birds to best mitigate the spread of HPAI and provide outreach.

