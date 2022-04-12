Half a pound of meth siezed in Menominee County drug bust

MENOMINEE COUNTY – Three Minnesota residents were arrested on drug charges on Monday. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Detectives with the Menominee County/City Wide Drug Team arrested 3 people from Minnesota in Powers after a methamphetamine trafficking investigation and operation. A total of 233.9 grams, just over half a pound, of methamphetamine was seized during the investigation.

Molly Ann Grove, 40, from Minnesota, was arrested on the charges of: Delivery of methamphetamine in a school zone and Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in a school zone.

Tyler Andrew Rogers, 32, from Minnesota, was arrested on the charges of: Delivery of methamphetamine in a school zone and Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in a school zone.

Another male, 40, from Minnesota, was arrested on the charges of: Delivery of methamphetamine in a school zone and Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in a school zone. His name is being withheld, pending his arraignment in 95A District Court on Wednesday.

Grove and Rogers were arraigned in 95A District Court on Tuesday. Both are currently lodged at the Menominee County Jail on a $250,000 cash/surety bond.

Assisting with the investigation were Detectives from the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group with the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department. Detectives from the KIND Drug Team with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office and Iron Mountain Police Department. The Delta County Sheriff’s Office also assisted with the search of a motel room in Delta County regarding this investigation, where more drugs were seized.