Police seek help in illegal voyeurism case

GLADSTONE – The Michigan State Police have partnered with a Wisconsin sheriff’s department to solve a case of illegal voyeurism.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department needs to identify a changing room location where people were recorded without their knowledge.

Police say the setting appears to be from a community pool, aquatic center or water park because the people appear to be wearing bathing suits.

Officials believe the location is somewhere in the Upper Peninsula or the state of Wisconsin.

There is no specific time-frame associated with the images.

More information is expected to be released pending identification of the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Joe Racicot at the Michigan State Police, Gladstone Post (906)428-4412.