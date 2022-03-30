COVID-19 Test kits available at some Michigan libraries
LANSING – Some Michigan libraries are providing residents with more than just books.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human services is partnering with 70 libraries around the state to offer free COVID-19 test kits.
The Gladstone School and Public Library and the Crystal Falls District Community Library will offer the tests in the Upper Peninsula.
The state says more than 24,000 kits have been shipped to the participating libraries.
They are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one per person and five per household.
A list of participating libraries can be found below.
|County
|City
|Library
|Address
|Allegan
|Allegan
|Allegan District Library
|331 Hubbard Street
|Allegan
|Fennville
|Fennville District Library
|400 West Main Street
|Antrim
|Mancelona
|Mancelona Township Library
|202 West State Street
|Berrien
|Buchanan
|Buchanan District Library
|128 East Front Street
|Berrien
|
Watervliet
|Watervliet District Library
|333 North Main Street
|Calhoun
|Albion
|Albion District Library
|501 South Superior Street
|Calhoun
|Homer
|Homer Public Library
|141 West Main Street
|Cass
|Cassopolis
|Cass District Library
|319 M62
|Clare
|Clare
|Pere Marquette District Library
|185 East Fourth Street
|Clare
|Farwell
|Surrey Township Public Library
|105 East Michigan Street
|Clare
|Harrison
|Harrison District Library
|105 East Main Street
|Delta
|Gladstone
|Gladstone School & Public Library
|300 South 10th Street
|Eaton
|Lansing
|Delta Township District Library
|5130 Davenport Drive
|Emmet
|Petoskey
|Petoskey District Library
|500 E Mitchell Street
|Gladwin
|Gladwin
|Gladwin County District Library
|402 James Robertson Drive
|Gratiot
|Breckenridge
|Howe Memorial Library
|128 East Saginaw Street
|Hillsdale
|Waldron
|Waldron District Library
|107 North Main
|Huron
|Bad Axe
|Bad Axe Area District Library
|200 S Hanselman Street
|Huron
|Ubly
|Sleeper Public Library
|2236 E. Main Street
|Ingham
|East Lansing
|East Lansing Public Library
|950 Abbot Road
|Ionia
|Lake Odessa
|Lake Odessa Community Library
|1007 4th Avenue
|Iron
|Crystal Falls
|Crystal Falls District Community Library
|237 Superior Avenue
|Kalamazoo
|Kalamazoo
|Kalamazoo Public Library
|315 S. Rose Street
|Kalamazoo
|Portage
|Portage District Library
|300 Library Lane
|Kent
|Grand Rapids
|Kent District Library, Gaines Township Branch
|421 68th Street SE
|Lake
|Luther
|Luther Area Public Library
|115 State Street, PO Box 86
|Lenawee
|Adrian
|Adrian District Library
|143 E. Maumee Street
|Lenawee
|Blissfield
|The Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library
|407 S. Lane Street
|Mackinac
|St. Ignace
|St. Ignace Public Library
|110 W Spruce Street
|Macomb
|Roseville
|Roseville Public Library
|29777 Gratiot Avenue
|Mecosta
|Barryton
|Barryton Public Library
|198 Northern Avenue
|Mecosta
|Big Rapids
|Big Rapids Community Library
|426 S. Michigan Avenue
|Mecosta
|Morley
|Walton Erickson Public Library
|4808 Northland Drive
|Midland
|Coleman
|Coleman Area Library
|111 First Street
|Montcalm
|Greenville
|Flat River Community Library
|200 W Judd Street
|Newaygo
|Hesperia
|Hesperia Community Library
|80 South Division Street
|Newaygo
|White Cloud
|White Cloud Community Library
|1038 Wilcox Avenue
|Newaygo
|Grant
|Grant Area District Library
|122 South Elder Avenue
|Oakland
|Hazel Park
|Hazel Park Memorial District Library
|123 E. 9 Mile Road
|Oakland
|Holly
|Holly Township Library
|1116 Saginaw Street
|Oceana
|Hart
|Hart Area Public Library
|415 South State Street
|Oceana
|Pentwater
|Pentwater Township Library
|402 East Park Street
|Ogemaw
|Rose City
|Ogemaw District Library
|107 W Main Street
|Osceola
|Evart
|Evart Public Library
|200 S. Main Street
|Osceola
|Reed City
|Reed City Area District Library
|829 S. Chestnut Street
|Oscoda
|Mio
|Oscoda County Library
|430 W 8th Street
|Otsego
|Gaylord
|Otsego County Library
|700 S Otsego Avenue
|Ottawa
|Coopersville
|Coopersville Area District Library
|333 Ottawa Street
|Ottawa/
Allegan
|Holland
|Herrick District Library
|300 S River Avenue
|Saginaw
|Saginaw
|Hoyt Public Library
|505 Janes Avenue
|Saginaw
|Saginaw
|Public Libraries of Saginaw – Butman-Fish Branch
|1716 Hancock
|Saginaw
|Birch Run
|Thomas E Fleschner Memorial Library
|11935 Silver Creek Drive
|Saginaw
|Saginaw
|Public Libraries of Saginaw – Wickes Branch
|1713 Hess Avenue
|Sanilac
|Deckerville
|Deckerville Public Library
|3542 N. Main Street
|St. Joseph
|Centreville
|Nottawa Township Library
|685 East Main Street
|St. Joseph
|White Pigeon
|White Pigeon Township Library
|102 N. Kalamazoo Street
|Van Buren
|South Haven
|South Haven Memorial Library
|314 Broadway
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library
|5201 Woodward Avenue
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Campbell
|8733 Vernor Highway
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Edison
|18400 Joy Road
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Jefferson
|12350 East Outer Drive
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Parkman
|1766 Oakman Boulevard
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Redford
|21200 Grand River
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library – Wilder
|7140 East 7 Mile Road
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Mobile Library
|Various locations
|Wayne
|Ecorse
|Ecorse Public Library
|3869 W. Jefferson
|Wayne
|Flat Rock
|Flat Rock Public Library
|25200 Gibraltar Road
|Wayne
|Melvindale
|Melvindale Public Library
|18650 Allen Road
|Wayne
|Redford
|Redford Township District Library
|25320 W Six Mile Road
|Wayne
|Taylor
|Taylor Community Library
|12303 Pardee Road