COVID-19 Test kits available at some Michigan libraries

17 hours ago Lisa Bowers

LANSING – Some Michigan libraries are providing residents with more than just books.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human services is partnering with 70 libraries around the state to offer free COVID-19 test kits.

The Gladstone School and Public Library and the Crystal Falls District Community Library will offer the tests in the Upper Peninsula.

The state says more than 24,000 kits have been shipped to the participating libraries.

They are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one per person and five per household.

A list of participating libraries can be found below.

County City Library Address
Allegan Allegan Allegan District Library 331 Hubbard Street
Allegan Fennville Fennville District Library 400 West Main Street
Antrim Mancelona Mancelona Township Library 202 West State Street
Berrien Buchanan Buchanan District Library 128 East Front Street
Berrien  

Watervliet

 Watervliet District Library 333 North Main Street
Calhoun Albion Albion District Library 501 South Superior Street
Calhoun Homer Homer Public Library 141 West Main Street
Cass Cassopolis Cass District Library 319 M62
Clare Clare Pere Marquette District Library 185 East Fourth Street
Clare Farwell Surrey Township Public Library 105 East Michigan Street
Clare Harrison Harrison District Library 105 East Main Street
Delta Gladstone Gladstone School & Public Library 300 South 10th Street
Eaton Lansing Delta Township District Library 5130 Davenport Drive
Emmet Petoskey Petoskey District Library 500 E Mitchell Street
Gladwin Gladwin Gladwin County District Library 402 James Robertson Drive
Gratiot Breckenridge Howe Memorial Library 128 East Saginaw Street
Hillsdale Waldron Waldron District Library 107 North Main
Huron Bad Axe Bad Axe Area District Library 200 S Hanselman Street
Huron Ubly Sleeper Public Library 2236 E. Main Street
Ingham East Lansing East Lansing Public Library 950 Abbot Road
Ionia Lake Odessa Lake Odessa Community Library 1007 4th Avenue
Iron Crystal Falls Crystal Falls District Community Library 237 Superior Avenue
Kalamazoo Kalamazoo Kalamazoo Public Library 315 S. Rose Street
Kalamazoo Portage Portage District Library 300 Library Lane
Kent Grand Rapids Kent District Library, Gaines Township Branch 421 68th Street SE
Lake Luther Luther Area Public Library 115 State Street, PO Box 86
Lenawee Adrian Adrian District Library 143 E. Maumee Street
Lenawee Blissfield The Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library 407 S. Lane Street
Mackinac St. Ignace St. Ignace Public Library 110 W Spruce Street
Macomb Roseville Roseville Public Library 29777 Gratiot Avenue
Mecosta Barryton Barryton Public Library 198 Northern Avenue
Mecosta Big Rapids Big Rapids Community Library 426 S. Michigan Avenue
Mecosta Morley Walton Erickson Public Library 4808 Northland Drive
Midland Coleman Coleman Area Library 111 First Street
Montcalm Greenville Flat River Community Library 200 W Judd Street
Newaygo Hesperia Hesperia Community Library 80 South Division Street
Newaygo White Cloud White Cloud Community Library 1038 Wilcox Avenue
Newaygo Grant Grant Area District Library 122 South Elder Avenue
Oakland Hazel Park Hazel Park Memorial District Library 123 E. 9 Mile Road
Oakland Holly Holly Township Library 1116 Saginaw Street
Oceana Hart Hart Area Public Library 415 South State Street
Oceana Pentwater Pentwater Township Library 402 East Park Street
Ogemaw Rose City Ogemaw District Library 107 W Main Street
Osceola Evart Evart Public Library 200 S. Main Street
Osceola  Reed City Reed City Area District Library 829 S. Chestnut Street
Oscoda Mio Oscoda County Library 430 W 8th Street
Otsego Gaylord Otsego County Library 700 S Otsego Avenue
Ottawa Coopersville Coopersville Area District Library 333 Ottawa Street
Ottawa/

Allegan

 Holland Herrick District Library 300 S River Avenue
Saginaw Saginaw Hoyt Public Library 505 Janes Avenue
Saginaw Saginaw Public Libraries of Saginaw – Butman-Fish Branch 1716 Hancock
Saginaw Birch Run Thomas E Fleschner Memorial Library 11935 Silver Creek Drive
Saginaw Saginaw Public Libraries of Saginaw – Wickes Branch 1713 Hess Avenue
Sanilac Deckerville Deckerville Public Library 3542 N. Main Street
St. Joseph Centreville Nottawa Township Library 685 East Main Street
St. Joseph White Pigeon White Pigeon Township Library 102 N. Kalamazoo Street
Van Buren South Haven South Haven Memorial Library 314 Broadway
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library 5201 Woodward Avenue
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Campbell 8733 Vernor Highway
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Edison 18400 Joy Road
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Jefferson 12350 East Outer Drive
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Parkman 1766 Oakman Boulevard
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Redford 21200 Grand River
Wayne Detroit Detroit Public Library – Wilder 7140 East 7 Mile Road
Wayne Detroit Detroit Mobile Library Various locations
Wayne Ecorse Ecorse Public Library 3869 W. Jefferson
Wayne Flat Rock Flat Rock Public Library 25200 Gibraltar Road
Wayne Melvindale Melvindale Public Library 18650 Allen Road
Wayne Redford Redford Township District Library 25320 W Six Mile Road
Wayne Taylor Taylor Community Library 12303 Pardee Road

