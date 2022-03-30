COVID-19 Test kits available at some Michigan libraries

LANSING – Some Michigan libraries are providing residents with more than just books.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human services is partnering with 70 libraries around the state to offer free COVID-19 test kits.

The Gladstone School and Public Library and the Crystal Falls District Community Library will offer the tests in the Upper Peninsula.

The state says more than 24,000 kits have been shipped to the participating libraries.

They are available on a first-come, first-served basis with a limit of one per person and five per household.

A list of participating libraries can be found below.