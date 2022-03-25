Sawyer airport to host community update

6 hours ago Lisa Bowers

FORSYTH TOWNSHIP – Sawyer International Airport is hosting a virtual community update on April 13, 2022 from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Airport officials, consultants, and community partners will share information on the latest changes, upcoming activities, and opportunities for marketing the airport, improving the terminal, and coordinating ground transportation.

“We are very excited about upcoming plans for future development and improvements at the airport. Our goal remains to be an asset for our community and surrounding region,” says Duane DuRay, Director of Operations/Airport Manager at Sawyer International Airport.

The virtual event is free and open to all. Interested parties and individuals can register at bit.ly/sawyerupdate. Any questions regarding the event can be directed to Michaela Zuzula at mzuzula@marquette.org

