Bridge Fest Vendor Registration is Now Open

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Courtesy of Bridgefesfun.com

HANCOCK/HOUGHTON – Bridgefest is returning to the Copper Country for the first time since 2019. Celebrations this year, will occur over Father’s Day weekend, and is primed to be a return to form for the festival. There will be a wide variety of activities, events and fun for the community to come out and enjoy. Vendors who are interested in selling food and/or wares at Bridgefest are asked to register by June 17th. Vendors will set up near Kestner Waterfront Park in Houghton. Registration forms can be found online at bridgefestfun.com. Registration fees apply and vendors will need to show proof of insurance before gaining approval from the Bridgefest committee.

Vendor Registration Forms

Bridgefest Event Schedule

