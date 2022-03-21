Dryden Township Fire Kills Four

Four victims lost their lives when a home caught fire in Dryden Township on Sunday, March 20th. Dryden Police say four people are dead after a mobile home at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park caught on fire Sunday night. This aerial view is of the scene this morning, showing only the structure of the home remained. At this time it is unclear what caused the fire. One neighbor reported hearing a large explosion just after 5 AM followed by the house engulfed flames. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit is working with fire crews to determine the cause and the investigation is still ongoing.

