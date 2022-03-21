Dryden Township Fire Kills Four

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Four victims lost their lives when a home caught fire in Dryden Township on Sunday, March 20th. Dryden Police say four people are dead after a mobile home at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park caught on fire Sunday night. This aerial view is of the scene this morning, showing only the structure of the home remained. At this time it is unclear what caused the fire. One neighbor reported hearing a large explosion just after 5 AM followed by the house engulfed flames. The Michigan State Police Fire Investigation Unit is working with fire crews to determine the cause and the investigation is still ongoing.

More Stories

Tax day is fast approaching

12 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

SMELT CONSUMPTION GUIDELINES

14 hours ago Max Labeaud

Michiganders will Receive Additional Assistance to Lower Cost of Groceries

14 hours ago Adriana Montes

World Water Day is Tomorrow!

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Local Fire Departments Want People to be Safe

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier

U.P. State Fair announces 2022 Grandstand Entertainment

19 hours ago Adriana Montes

You may have missed

Dryden Township Fire Kills Four

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Tax day is fast approaching

12 hours ago Neydja Petithomme

SMELT CONSUMPTION GUIDELINES

14 hours ago Max Labeaud

Michiganders will Receive Additional Assistance to Lower Cost of Groceries

14 hours ago Adriana Montes

World Water Day is Tomorrow!

16 hours ago Thomas Fournier