MATI Spring Break Youth Programs

In downtown Marquette, The Masonic Arts Theater & Innovation company, known as MATI, have developed a list of youth programs for Spring Break. I sat down with Ashley and Melissa, members of the MATI Arts Committee, to learn more about these workshops. I asked them to tell more about the types of workshops that will be offered by MATI during spring break. With so many interesting workshops available, I wanted to know how people can find out more information. The MATI Arts Committee also want to let professionals in the community know that if they are interested in teaching a workshop, to please contact them via their Facebook page.

