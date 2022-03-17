MATI Spring Break Youth Programs

3 hours ago Tone Drew

In downtown Marquette, The Masonic Arts Theater & Innovation company, known as MATI, have developed a list of youth programs for Spring Break. I sat down with Ashley and Melissa, members of the MATI Arts Committee, to learn more about these workshops. I asked them to tell more about the types of workshops that will be offered by MATI during spring break. With so many interesting workshops available, I wanted to know how people can find out more information. The MATI Arts Committee also want to let professionals in the community know that if they are interested in teaching a workshop, to please contact them via their Facebook page.

