A Familiar Face will Rejoin Hancock City Council

18 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HANCOCK – A familiar face will be joining Hancock’s city council. Hancock’s new interim council member will be Lisa McKenzie. McKenize will take over Will Lytle’s seat on the board. Lytle left his position with the city about a month ago, after receiving a job offer in Moscow, ID. McKenzie previously served on the city council from 2000 to 2018, also serving as the Mayor of Hancock for a time. McKenzie will serve in the interim seat until November when an election can be held. At that time four seats, including her’s, will be open on Hancock city council.

