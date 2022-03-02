MSP and UPSET West make Arrest at Houghton Meth Lab

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Photo Courtesy: UPSET

HOUGHTON – MSP troopers executed an arrest warrant yesterday in Houghton around 2 pm. Upon further investigation, police found narcotics inside the home. After obtaining a search warrant, troopers seized a number of items used for the manufacture of methamphetamine. It is believed that the residence was being used as a laboratory. The arrested individual is logged in the Houghton county jail awaiting arraignment. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be brought up. MSP Calumet troopers were assisted by Houghton Police, Houghton Fire and UPSET West.

More Stories

Houghton Council Calling Special Meeting Tonight to Discuss FY 2021 Audit

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Canal Run Partnering with Little Brother for Give Back Campaign

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Mobile Coverage Task Force Needs Board Members to Find Solution

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Regional Food Survey Conducted In The Upper Peninsula

3 days ago Tone Drew

Mental Health Transportation Needs Reform to Work for the Upper Peninsula

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Still Needed for CopperDog 150 Race This Weekend

3 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

MSP and UPSET West make Arrest at Houghton Meth Lab

21 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Houghton Council Calling Special Meeting Tonight to Discuss FY 2021 Audit

22 hours ago Thomas Fournier

2021-22 Skyline Central Girls Basketball All-Conference Teams & Awards Announced

24 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Canal Run Partnering with Little Brother for Give Back Campaign

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Mobile Coverage Task Force Needs Board Members to Find Solution

2 days ago Thomas Fournier
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+