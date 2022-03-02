MSP and UPSET West make Arrest at Houghton Meth Lab

HOUGHTON – MSP troopers executed an arrest warrant yesterday in Houghton around 2 pm. Upon further investigation, police found narcotics inside the home. After obtaining a search warrant, troopers seized a number of items used for the manufacture of methamphetamine. It is believed that the residence was being used as a laboratory. The arrested individual is logged in the Houghton county jail awaiting arraignment. The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be brought up. MSP Calumet troopers were assisted by Houghton Police, Houghton Fire and UPSET West.

