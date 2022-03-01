Canal Run Partnering with Little Brother for Give Back Campaign

HANCOCK – Canal Run is partnering with Little Brothers- Friends of the Elderly for this year’s marathon. The 47th edition of the race will be July 16th this summer. Since Canal Run changed how they partner with local non profits, the race has raised $15,000 for local organizations. Last year $5,000 was given to the Omega House. Little Brother’s is celebrating 40 years of service in the Copper Country. Registration is now open for runners, and can be found a www.canal.run.

