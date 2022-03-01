Canal Run Partnering with Little Brother for Give Back Campaign

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HANCOCK – Canal Run is partnering with Little Brothers- Friends of the Elderly for this year’s marathon. The 47th edition of the race will be July 16th this summer. Since Canal Run changed how they partner with local non profits, the race has raised $15,000 for local organizations. Last year $5,000 was given to the Omega House. Little Brother’s is celebrating 40 years of service in the Copper Country. Registration is now open for runners, and can be found a www.canal.run.

Giving Back

Canal Run website

Runner Registration

Race Guide 2022

More Stories

Mobile Coverage Task Force Needs Board Members to Find Solution

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Regional Food Survey Conducted In The Upper Peninsula

18 hours ago Tone Drew

Mental Health Transportation Needs Reform to Work for the Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Still Needed for CopperDog 150 Race This Weekend

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Calumet Home Catches Fire Over the Weekend

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

More Cold, More Let Run Programs Start

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Canal Run Partnering with Little Brother for Give Back Campaign

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Mobile Coverage Task Force Needs Board Members to Find Solution

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Regional Food Survey Conducted In The Upper Peninsula

18 hours ago Tone Drew

Mental Health Transportation Needs Reform to Work for the Upper Peninsula

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

Volunteer Still Needed for CopperDog 150 Race This Weekend

1 day ago Thomas Fournier
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+