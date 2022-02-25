Water Main Bursts in Hubbell, Boil Advisory in Place

HUBBELL – Hubbell is under a boil advisory due to a burst water main on M-26. Motorist should be aware of work happening along the shoulder as you enter Hubbell from Tamarack City. Water pressure fell to below 20 psi at around 2 am this morning. Workers for Upper Michigan Water Company said the issue began late Thursday. Crews are unsure of the cause, though cold temperatures are suspected to be a factor. Once the main has been fixed, samples will be sent to the state lab for evaluation. The boil advisory will remain in effect until the sample results are in. It is advised to boil water for a minimum of 2 minutes, in order to kill off any harmful contaminants.

