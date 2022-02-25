Water Main Bursts in Hubbell, Boil Advisory in Place

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

HUBBELL – Hubbell is under a boil advisory due to a burst water main on M-26. Motorist should be aware of work happening along the shoulder as you enter Hubbell from Tamarack City. Water pressure fell to below 20 psi at around 2 am this morning. Workers for Upper Michigan Water Company said the issue began late Thursday. Crews are unsure of the cause, though cold temperatures are suspected to be a factor. Once the main has been fixed, samples will be sent to the state lab for evaluation. The boil advisory will remain in effect until the sample results are in. It is advised to boil water for a minimum of 2 minutes, in order to kill off any harmful contaminants.

More Stories

Hancock DDA Looking to Restore Celtic House in Downtown

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Water main break leads to a boil advisory in Hubbell

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Nursing Home Employee Pleads Guilty In Attempted Election Fraud

19 hours ago Tone Drew

The Kids are Already Excited for the Houghton County Fair

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

One Acts Performances Return This Weekend to MTU

1 day ago Thomas Fournier

134 DOGS SEIZED AT PUPPY MILL

2 days ago Max Wash

You may have missed

Hancock DDA Looking to Restore Celtic House in Downtown

3 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Mid Peninsula Conference Teams & Awards Announced

3 hours ago Connor Sturgill

Water Main Bursts in Hubbell, Boil Advisory in Place

4 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Water main break leads to a boil advisory in Hubbell

8 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Nursing Home Employee Pleads Guilty In Attempted Election Fraud

19 hours ago Tone Drew
SCHOOL & EVENT CLOSINGS/DELAYSSEE ALL
+