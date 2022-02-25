Water main break leads to a boil advisory in Hubbell

Hubbell – Hubbell residents are under a precautionary boil advisory this morning. Upper Michigan Water issued the advisory after a water main broke overnight near the intersection of Highway M-26 and East 10th Street.

As a precaution, customers are advised to boil tap water for about 3 minutes before cooking with it or drinking it. It is still safe to use tap water for washing and bathing.

The company will perform a series of tests to see if the water meets regulatory drinking water standards.

Officials say the advisory is issued as a precaution, because there is a possibility that bacteria could enter the water system when pressure in the line drops below 20 psi.

The precautionary boil notices normally last from 18 to 24 hours and customers will be notified when the advisory has been lifted.