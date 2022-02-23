Community Meeting Happening to Discuss Cell Phone Coverage in Keweenaw County

14 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Cell tower disguised as trees are becoming more common

Mobile phone coverage in Keweenaw County, or the lack of it, has always been a problem. The community task force will meet for the first time next week to discuss just that. The task force plans to focus on mobile phone coverage along US-41. The public is invited to participate in the event, which will be held at the Keweenaw mountain lodge at 3 p.m. next Monday. Residents can also join virtually via Google meet.

General Meeting Info

Google Meet Link for 3 pm Feb. 28th Task Force Meeting

 

