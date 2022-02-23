Community Meeting Happening to Discuss Cell Phone Coverage in Keweenaw County

Mobile phone coverage in Keweenaw County, or the lack of it, has always been a problem. The community task force will meet for the first time next week to discuss just that. The task force plans to focus on mobile phone coverage along US-41. The public is invited to participate in the event, which will be held at the Keweenaw mountain lodge at 3 p.m. next Monday. Residents can also join virtually via Google meet.

General Meeting Info

Google Meet Link for 3 pm Feb. 28th Task Force Meeting