Holmquist tapped for NMU Board of Trustees

MARQUETTE – A Marquette woman was named to the Northern Michigan University Board of Trustees today. Melissa Holmquist is the president and chief executive officer of the Upper Peninsula Health Plan. She has worked for the UP Health Plan since 2002. Holmquist is also the treasurer for InvestUP, vice president of the Marquette Economics Club, and a member of Marquette Ambassadors. She earned both her bachelors’ and masters’ degrees from NMU.. Her term will expire in 2026. Holmquist succeeds Donna Murray–Brown, who resigned.

