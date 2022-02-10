Pet Of The Week: Winston

10 hours ago David Cesefske

 

Meet Winston

A 4 year old cat who loves for you to pet him and will purr loudly and joyfully!

Winston is a sweet and easy-going personality cat. he will welcome your love as he is highly affectionate.

Once he settles in, exploring the house is high on his to-do list.

Winston arrived to UPAWS needing medical care for seizures however is now doing fantastic and we will include a supply of his medication with his adoption.

Winston’s ideal home has lots of loving human interaction! he is also fine with other cats and maybe a calmer dog.

Winston’s a sweet boy trying to catch up on all the attention and affection he longs for.

If your interested in adopting this fine feline contact upaws at 906-475-6661 or check out his adoption application below.

 

https://upaws.org/animals/adopt-a-cat/cat-detail/?id=43016580

Tags: ,

More Stories

Gov. Whitmer’s Plan to Expand EV Infrastructure

3 hours ago Tone Drew

Former Deputy Arraigned On Alleged Sex Crimes

4 hours ago Tone Drew

Winter Carnival’s All Night Event Full of Fun and Pressure

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Gwinn man arrested on domestic violence charges.

11 hours ago Max Wash

AT&T Causes a Delay to the Houghton Pier Project’s Time Table

12 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Michigan A.G. puts three Mackinaw City hotels on notice

14 hours ago Lisa Bowers

You may have missed

Gov. Whitmer’s Plan to Expand EV Infrastructure

3 hours ago Tone Drew

Former Deputy Arraigned On Alleged Sex Crimes

4 hours ago Tone Drew

Pet Of The Week: Winston

10 hours ago David Cesefske

Winter Carnival’s All Night Event Full of Fun and Pressure

11 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Gwinn man arrested on domestic violence charges.

11 hours ago Max Wash