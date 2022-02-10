Pet Of The Week: Winston

Meet Winston

A 4 year old cat who loves for you to pet him and will purr loudly and joyfully!

Winston is a sweet and easy-going personality cat. he will welcome your love as he is highly affectionate.

Once he settles in, exploring the house is high on his to-do list.

Winston arrived to UPAWS needing medical care for seizures however is now doing fantastic and we will include a supply of his medication with his adoption.

Winston’s ideal home has lots of loving human interaction! he is also fine with other cats and maybe a calmer dog.

Winston’s a sweet boy trying to catch up on all the attention and affection he longs for.

If your interested in adopting this fine feline contact upaws at 906-475-6661 or check out his adoption application below.

https://upaws.org/animals/adopt-a-cat/cat-detail/?id=43016580