Former Deputy Arraigned On Alleged Sex Crimes

Former Deputy Arraigned On Four New Cases Involving Alleged Sexual Assaults Of Minors In Menominee.

Brian William Helfert, 57, of Menominee, was arraigned in the 95th District Court on Thursday following his arrest on criminal complaints involving four separate cases with three different victims. Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg charged Helfert with a total of 18 felonies, including 8 life offenses, including child sexually abusive activity, criminal sexual conduct and assault with intent to commit penetration.

The charges arise from a number of incidents alleged to have occurred from 2003 to 2018. The facts filed with the court allege a history of serial sexual assault and abuse of the victims by Helfert. The County Prosecutor’s office has asked other potential victims to please come forward assuring that “every allegation against Helfert will be fully investigated & prosecuted.”