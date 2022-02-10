Michigan A.G. puts three Mackinaw City hotels on notice

LANSING – Three Mackinaw City hotels have been put on notice by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel following an investigation into business practices related to customer reservations.

“The complaints allege instances where consumers book rooms at hotels that, while advertised as available and the reservations ultimately confirmed, were in fact closed without notice to the consumer. Upon arrival to the closed hotel, the consumer is directed to the Hamilton Inn and given a ‘substitute’ room with non-comparable amenities. The complaints also allege consumers who decline to stay at the Hamilton Inn are denied refunds citing a 72-hour cancellation policy. The refunds are denied even though the consumer was not made aware of the original hotel’s closure at any time prior to the consumer arriving in Mackinaw City,” the NIA states.

If the hotels don’t comply with the AG’s request to cease and desist the “unlawful” business practices they could face a formal investigation, lawsuit, or both.