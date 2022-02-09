Michigan’s Ice Fest In Munising

Michigan’s Ice Fest is taking place in Munising this week. The event celebrates winter activities, with an emphasis on Ice Climbing at Pictures Rocks. We talked with Bill Thompson, organizer of Michigan’s Ice Fest, to learn more about what to expect at this week!

Bill Thompson tells us “We’re in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Munising is known worldwide as an ice climbing destination. So this is our 30th anniversary of doing this festival bringing climbers from all over the country here to Munising to ice climb.”

Michigan’s Ice Fest also has vendors and experience booths set up at the Munising Community Center where participants can purchase rent equipment as well as schedule an ice climbing tour.

Bill Thompson said “Most of the climbing takes place at pictured rocks national lakeshore but we also have trips going out to Grand Island. We’re very excited about that this year because there’s a lot of ice and a lot of climbers and we can spread out and enjoy the natural beauty of the Upper Peninsula.”

I asked Bill to tell us more about how to participate in this years’ Michigan Ice Fest.

Bill Thompson answered “Probably the best thing to do is come to the community center in Munising. Then you can get a map and catch the shuttle because we have very limited parking on Sand Point Road at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore. So the shuttle will take you out and drop you off right at the climbs; you can walk out and see people actually participating in the sport.”

Finally Bill explains to us the Ice Fest schedule and how people can find out more information “It goes all week through Sunday. So we have all kinds of activities where people can learn how to ice climb, where they can attend presentations on the sport of climbing and it’s a really good time for people to get out and enjoy the outdoors. If people are interested in participating in Ice Fest they can go to MichiganIceFest.com”