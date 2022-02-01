U.P. Feeding America food pantries planned

ESCANABA – There are two Feeding America mobile food pantries scheduled in the Upper Peninsula this week.

The first event will be held at the Escanaba Salvation Army tomorrow at 2 p.m.. On Thursday, a mobile food pantry will be held at the Norway Community Pantry in Norway at 4 p.m.

Events are scheduled for the following week as well.

The truck will be at the Big Bear Arena in Sault Ste. Marie at 4 p.m. on February 8.

There are two mobile food pantries in Marquette County, too.

The first will be at K.I. Sawyer Building 604 at 12 p.m. on February 9. The second Marquette County event will be held at the Silver Creek Thrift Store in Harvey at 10 a.m. on February 10.

For a full list of Feeding America West Michigan events, visit this link: feedwm.org/mobile-pantry-schedule/