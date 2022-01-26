Two Men in Stanton Arrested for Crystal Methamphetamine

13 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Two men in Stanton Township have been arrested. Yesterday the Houghton County Sheriff executed a warrant on a home on Superior View Road, where they found a substantial amount of crystal methamphetamine. A 31 year man was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was attempting to avoid parole with the Michigan Department of Corrections by hiding out. The 34 year old man was arrested for a bond violation. Both are awaiting arraignment in the Houghton County Jail. The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected. Houghton County Sheriff was assisted by both the Keweenaw County Sheriff and MSP K-9 units, MSP Calumet post, and the UPSET team.

