Rural Development In The Upper Peninsula

In an effort to build prosperity among Upper Peninsula rural communities, the state office of rural development could be a great asset. Invest U.P. CEO, Marty Fittante, has praised the creation of the office and says his organization, and others like it, can provide guidance on critical issues facing the U.P. rural communities.

Population decline is the most important issue that the U.P. is currently facing; Fittante said he hopes the new state office can help reverse that trend. The region is facing a lot of issues that needs to be fixed. But loss of industry in the U.P. and a shrinking workforce are the biggest problems. He said the hospitality and retail industries are the main areas that are struggling.