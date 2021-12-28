Two Cars Stolen in Lake Linden, Police Still Searching for One

2 vehicles stolen in Lake Linden lead to a police pursuit by the Houghton Police Department. Yesterday at around 5 am 2 cars were stolen in the Lake Linden area. While on patrol, an officer with the Houghton Police Department located one vehicle on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. When the officer attempted to stop the stolen car on M-26, the driver proceeded to flee the officer. Before the driver lost control on Superior Road near Happauro Road. The Lake Linden juvenile driver and their 21 year old Calumet passenger were both arrested. Houghton police were assisted by Hancock PD and MTU Public Safety and Police Services. No other information will be released at this time.

Police are still searching for the second vehicle. That car is described by the Michigan State Police as a green 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee. If you know anything about the stolen jeep you are asked to please reach out to the MSP Calumet post with any information.