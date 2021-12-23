Negaunee offers grants to downtown businesses

NEGAUNEE – The city of Negaunee is giving downtown businesses an opportunity – just in time for Christmas.

The city is using funding from the American Recovery Act to help with projects within the Downtown Development Authority districts.

The city launched the program to help businesses impacted by COVID–19.

A city press release said the grants are competitive and require a 50 % match.

The program will provide $100,000 total.

The highest grant amount is $25,000 dollars.

Building and business owners can contact the Negaunee Planning and Zoning office at (906)475–7700, extension 12 for more information.