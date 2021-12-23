Negaunee offers grants to downtown businesses

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

NEGAUNEE – The city of Negaunee is giving downtown businesses an opportunity – just in time for Christmas.

The city is using funding from the American Recovery Act to help with projects within the Downtown Development Authority districts.

The city launched the program to help businesses impacted by COVID–19.

A city press release said the grants are competitive and require a 50 % match.

The program will provide $100,000 total.

The highest grant amount is $25,000 dollars.

Building and business owners can contact the Negaunee Planning and Zoning office at (906)475–7700, extension 12 for more information.

 

More Stories

New Beacon House In Marquette

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Bobcat Struck by Porcupine in Dickinson County Now Recovering in Chassell

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Winter Laser Light Display In Marquette

1 day ago Tone Drew

Community Solar is Paying Off for L’Anse and Legislation in Lansing Could Expand Similar Projects in the State

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

City of Escanaba seeks attorney

2 days ago Lisa Bowers

Snowmobiling In The Keweenaw

2 days ago Tone Drew

You may have missed

New Beacon House In Marquette

7 hours ago Tone Drew

Negaunee offers grants to downtown businesses

12 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Bobcat Struck by Porcupine in Dickinson County Now Recovering in Chassell

17 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Winter Laser Light Display In Marquette

1 day ago Tone Drew

Who Should Be Our Frenzy Teams of the Month

2 days ago Connor Sturgill