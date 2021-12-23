Bobcat Struck by Porcupine in Dickinson County Now Recovering in Chassell

Bobcats are common throughout Michigan. But residents don’t see them that often. The opportunity to help one of the big cats out of a sticky situation is even rarer. But that’s what happened last week when a resident found a bobcat kitten on the side of the road in Dickinson County.

The four-pound kitten had porcupine quills embedded in her coat. Her rescuers brought her to the Copper Country Veterinary Clinic for surgery. Where Dr. Rebecca Severn performed the surgery on the kitten.

The bobcat will stay at Upper Peninsula Wildlife Rehabilitation – Keweenaw until she has recovered from surgery. She is set to be released back into the wild sometime in the spring.

To donate venison or rabbit meat for the kitten’s recovery contact UP Wildlife Rehab – Keweenaw on Facebook. If you come across wildlife like bobcats remember to admire them from a safe distance. And if you come across an animal that needs help, contact your closest Michigan DNR field office. They are wildlife experts that can safely transport an animal to a place where it can get help.

UP Wildlife Rehabilitation – Keweenaw Facebook Page

UP Wildlife Rehab Email upwildlife1@yahoo.com

DNR Field Office Contact Info

