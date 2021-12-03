Man dies after Alger County crash

BURT TWP: A man died following a car crash in Alger County early Thursday morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred on M-77 in Burt Township, according to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe the man failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle then left the roadway and struck several large trees.

The man was trapped in the vehicle. Rescuers used the Jaws of Life to get him out.

He was transported to UPHS-Marquette, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation and the man’s name has not been released.