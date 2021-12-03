Man dies after Alger County crash

7 mins ago Lisa Bowers

BURT TWP: A man died following a car crash in Alger County early Thursday morning.

The single vehicle crash occurred on M-77 in Burt Township, according to the Alger County Sheriff’s Office.

Police believe the man failed to negotiate a curve. His vehicle then left the roadway and struck several large trees.

The man was trapped in the vehicle. Rescuers used the Jaws of Life to get him out.

He was transported to UPHS-Marquette, where he later died from his injuries.

Police say alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The accident is still under investigation and the man’s name has not been released.

More Stories

Marq Tran Executive Director to Retire

11 hours ago Tone Drew

Heikinpaiva Celebration Cancelled for the City of Hancock

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Minnesota Ballet Performs The Nutcracker at Rozsa Center

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

Marquette County Health Department to offer COVID-19 booster clinic

22 hours ago Lisa Bowers

The Grinch Comes to the Orpheum Theater in Hancock

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

Finlandia Celebrates 125 Years a Little Different This Year

2 days ago Thomas Fournier

You may have missed

Man dies after Alger County crash

7 mins ago Lisa Bowers

Marq Tran Executive Director to Retire

11 hours ago Tone Drew

U.P. Hospital pleads with residents to help contain COVID-19

19 hours ago Lisa Bowers

Heikinpaiva Celebration Cancelled for the City of Hancock

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier

The Minnesota Ballet Performs The Nutcracker at Rozsa Center

20 hours ago Thomas Fournier