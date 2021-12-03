Two Accidents On the Portage Lift bridge Happen within Minutes of Each Other
Yesterday two accidents occurred within minutes of each other on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge. Hancock Police reported to the scene of the first accident at approximately 3:40 pm. That accident occurred when the Hancock driver of a Toyota Tacoma rear ended a Chevy Malibu driven by a 17 year old Hancock resident. The foot of the driver of the Tacoma slipped from the brake pedal causing the truck to rear end the Malibu. A second accident occurred when an Atlantic Mine man driving a Ford F-150 side swiped a Dave’s Towing wrecker when making a lane change. The Hancock Police department determined that congestion on the bridge due to construction was a contributing factor in both incidents. No injuries were reported for either accident. Hancock police were assisted by the Houghton Police department and Dave’s towing.